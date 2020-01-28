Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump Administration To Release Mideast Peace Plan

NPR Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Israelis and Palestinians are poised for the expected release of the Trump administration's Mideast peace proposal. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to reporter Naomi Zeveloff in Tel Aviv.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump: Israel taking 'giant step' toward peace in new plan

Trump: Israel taking 'giant step' toward peace in new plan 02:01

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next to him proposed the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in eastern Jerusalem, dependent on Palestinians taking steps to become self-governing, in an effort to achieve a peace breakthrough in their...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Palestinian MP on Trump’s Middle East peace plan: 'It's an Israeli plan in an American envelope' [Video]Palestinian MP on Trump’s Middle East peace plan: 'It's an Israeli plan in an American envelope'

The US administration’s long-awaited Middle East peace plan risks actually destroying the potential for peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians, a prominent Palestinian lawmaker told..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 04:25Published

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip protest against Trump's 'deal of the century' [Video]Palestinians in the Gaza Strip protest against Trump's 'deal of the century'

Palestinian factions in Gaza City organised mass demonstrations as an expression of their rejection of the US administration’s Middle East peace plan, dubbed "Deal of the Century." The footage,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump: Netanyahu says peace plan would be base for negotiations

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told him the Trump administration's proposed plan for Middle East...
Reuters India Also reported by •MENAFN.comFrance 24HaaretzEurasia ReviewFOXNews.comSeattle Times

Trump Says Reports About Timing of Release of Administration's Peace Plan 'Are Purely Speculative'


RIA Nov.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.