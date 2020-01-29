Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump unveils "vision" for Middle East peace

CBS News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
President Trump announced a proposal for Middle East peace, as he stood next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The president described the plan as a "win-win." Weijia Jiang reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Published < > Embed
News video: Middle East peace plan: Trump unveils 'deal of the century'

Middle East peace plan: Trump unveils 'deal of the century' 25:37

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Palestinians take to the streets to protest Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan [Video]Palestinians take to the streets to protest Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan

Palestinians took to the streets of Ramallah to protest against Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan which recognises Isreali sovereignty over the West Bank. Several protesters are seen burning..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:38Published

Watch: Trump and Netanyahu unveil Middle East peace plan [Video]Watch: Trump and Netanyahu unveil Middle East peace plan

Watch: Trump and Netanyahu unveil Middle East peace plan

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump: Netanyahu says peace plan would be base for negotiations

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told him the Trump administration's proposed plan for Middle East...
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersNYTimes.comEurasia ReviewMENAFN.com

Palestinians call on world to reject Trump peace plan

Trump is due to unveil his proposal for Middle East peace this week in Washington, where he is scheduled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •NPREurasia Review

Tweets about this

stand_4_america

Free America Network Trump unveils “vision” for Middle East peace Watch CBSN Live Copyright © 2020 CBS Interactive https://t.co/aQASCS5ZwK 8 minutes ago

KatzAngie

Angie Katz Donald Trump unveils his vision for Middle East peace with a TUNNEL linking the West Bank and Gaza https://t.co/mcHLZ2B8gl 2 hours ago

BuzzFeedster

Buzz Feedster Trump unveils "vision" for Middle East peace https://t.co/wsaS470B5k https://t.co/HmRZkOs98B 3 hours ago

dashingclaire

DashingClaire Donald Trump unveils his 'deal of the century' Middle East peace 'vision' with a TUNNEL linking ... https://t.co/Wb20qYiVO4 via @MailOnline 4 hours ago

dev_guy

Tester Smith Trump unveils "vision" for Middle East peace https://t.co/UlYzHCxKw0 4 hours ago

MOTION_OF_MERCY

bobbie jean Trump unveils "vision" for Middle East peace https://t.co/2VWNskWPe6 via @YouTube 5 hours ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Trump unveils “vision” for Middle East peace https://t.co/c6zBRzXhS2 https://t.co/Z7HmPhO0Fe 5 hours ago

UNDERHISWINGS14

SHARON BROCK Trump unveils "vision" for Middle East peace https://t.co/p3UsETsMEM via @YouTube 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.