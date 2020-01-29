Global  

Fact-checking Donald Trump's campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey

PolitiFact Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Hours after his attorneys closed their case for him to remain in office, President Donald Trump jetted up to New Jersey to be with his fans, largely avoiding the impeachment trial to describe many reasons for his re-election. "America is winning again and America is thriving again like never before," Trump said Jan. 28 in Wildwood. At the same time, they are disgusted with Washington, Trump said. "Which is worse, the impeachment hoax or the witch hunts from Russia?"  As he made his case to thousands of people, many of whom waited the entire day to see him, Trump repeated several ... >>More
Wildwood Trump rally: Everything we know so far

President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Wildwood on Jan. 28, accompanied by Rep. Jeff Van Drew. Here's everything we know so far.  
WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Wildwood, New Jersey

President *Donald Trump* is holding a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey tonight.
