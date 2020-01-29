Andrew had said that he was willing to speak to authorities with his attorneys' backing in a November interview with the BBC, but reportedly claims that nobody had reached out to him.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Amazing Vacation Experiences of the Whole Family If you're planning a big family getaway, spanning multiple generations, it's probably going to be tricky finding something that will appeal to both the grandkids and the grandparents. But that's where.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 06:53Published 1 hour ago Kate Middleton Shared Some Exciting News During Her Latest Royal Engagement It’s been a busy few days for Kate Middleton who has been having back to back royal engagements. But during her latest one, the Duchess of Cambridge shred some exciting developments. Buzz60’s.. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:51Published 4 hours ago

Tweets about this World News Now Controversies continue to rack U.K.’s royal family https://t.co/aoDMvOM23w 41 minutes ago