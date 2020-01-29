President Trump Signs U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Deal
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 (
5 hours ago)
Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump has officially signed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement into law.
The president put his signature on the renegotiated trade deal during a ceremony at the White House on Wednesday.
The landmark agreement, also known as the USMCA, was overwhelmingly approved by the Senate earlier this ...
