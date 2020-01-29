Global  

President Trump Signs U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Deal

Newsy Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump has officially signed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement into law.

The president put his signature on the renegotiated trade deal during a ceremony at the White House on Wednesday. 

The landmark agreement, also known as the USMCA, was overwhelmingly approved by the Senate earlier this...
News video: Trump Signs New USMCA Trade Agreement Into Law

Trump Signs New USMCA Trade Agreement Into Law 02:08

 Here's what the new trade deal between the United States, Mexico, and Canada entails.

Trump signs USMCA, 'ending NAFTA nightmare' [Video]Trump signs USMCA, 'ending NAFTA nightmare'

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a new North American trade agreement on Wednesday in an outdoor ceremony at the White House attended by about 400 guests - but not the key Democrats who helped secure..

Trump jokes about border wall at USMCA event [Video]Trump jokes about border wall at USMCA event

During the signing ceremony of the new U.S.–Mexico–Canada Agreement, President Donald Trump on Wednesday joked if whether he should bring up the border wall at the USMCA event even though it..

President Trump signs new trade deal into law

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law a major rewrite of the rules of trade with Canada and Mexico that he said replaces the “nightmare" of a...
Trump: New Trade Deal With Canada, Mexico to Boost US Growth

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law a major rewrite of the rules of trade with Canada and Mexico that he said replaces the "nightmare" of a...
