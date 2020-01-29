Global  

House Democrats Release 5-Year Infrastructure Plan

Wednesday, 29 January 2020
House Democrats Release 5-Year Infrastructure PlanWatch VideoHouse Democrats have released a 5-year plan to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in the infrastructure of the nation.

In a press release Wednesday, the chairs of three House committees unveiled a framework for the $760 billion plan, which they say would tackle "some of the country's most urgent infrastructure...
House Democrats Release 5-Year Infrastructure Plan [Video]House Democrats Release 5-Year Infrastructure Plan

The new infrastructure plan includes a detailed breakdown of where the funds will go, but it doesn't say where the money will come from.

House Democrats unfurl climate-tinged infrastructure plan, but GOP support uncertain

The backbone of the plan would be a highway, rail and transit bill, of the kind that Congress enacts typically every four or five years.
Politico

House Democrats call for $760 billion in infrastructure spending over five years

U.S. House Democrats on Wednesday will unveil a proposed $760 billion infrastructure spending bill over five years that aims to rebuild sagging roads and bridges...
Reuters

