House Democrats Release 5-Year Infrastructure Plan

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Watch VideoHouse Democrats have released a 5-year plan to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in the infrastructure of the nation.



In a press release Wednesday, the chairs of three House committees unveiled a framework for the $760 billion plan, which they say would tackle "some of the country's most urgent infrastructure... Watch VideoHouse Democrats have released a 5-year plan to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in the infrastructure of the nation.In a press release Wednesday, the chairs of three House committees unveiled a framework for the $760 billion plan, which they say would tackle "some of the country's most urgent infrastructure 👓 View full article

