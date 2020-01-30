Global  

Israel shores up West Bank and Gaza troops, protests turn violent after Trump's peace plan

France 24 Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
The Israeli army announced an increased presence in the West Bank and near Gaza Wednesday evening, as US President Donald Trump's controversial peace plan sparked outrage among Palestinians.
News video: Trump's 'peace plan': The farce, the fraud and the fury

Trump's 'peace plan': The farce, the fraud and the fury 05:59

 US arrogance towards the Palestinians will backfire, bigly.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Israel Postpones Plan To Annex Settlements In West Bank [Video]Israel Postpones Plan To Annex Settlements In West Bank

An Israeli government minister said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hope of getting the peace agreement enacted by Sunday was all but impossible.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:57Published

Abbas To Speak To UN Security Council About US - Middle East Peace Plan [Video]Abbas To Speak To UN Security Council About US - Middle East Peace Plan

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak to the 15-member United Nations Security Council in the next two weeks. According to Reuters, he'll speak about the US Middle East peace plan, unveiled..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Plan’s First Result: Israel Will Claim Sovereignty Over Part of West Bank

JERUSALEM — The only immediate consequence of the Trump peace plan — and possibly all that will ever come of it — was the green light President Donald...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewHaaretz

What Democratic candidates have said about Trump’s peace plan

What Democratic candidates have said about Trump’s peace planSchumer, a New York Democrat who is known for his closeness to the prominent Israel lobby AIPAC, said both sides should come to the negotiating table. ;
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •IndiaTimesEurasia ReviewMENAFN.comHaaretzReutersSeattle Times

