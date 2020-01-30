Global  

Xi orders military to step up efforts against Coronavirus

Mid-Day Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
*London:* Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday ordered the military to 'shoulder responsibility' to contain the Coronavirus outbreak that has killed 132 people, infected 6,000 others with six foreigners contracting the disease for the first time in China and spread to 17 countries.

Xi, who heads the People's Liberation...
