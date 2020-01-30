Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Colombia > Colombia appoints former human rights adviser as attorney general

Colombia appoints former human rights adviser as attorney general

Reuters Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Colombia's Supreme Court on Thursday appointed Francisco Barbosa, a lawyer with close ties to President Ivan Duque, as the country's new attorney general.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Published < > Embed
News video: $300,000 in community grants to go to survivors of human trafficking

$300,000 in community grants to go to survivors of human trafficking 00:23

 The Arizona Attorney General's Office is providing $300,000 in new community grant opportunities to organizations that offer support services and shelter to human trafficking survivors. Applications for the grant are now open until March 7th.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Florida Attorney General Joins Trump's Defense Team [Video]Former Florida Attorney General Joins Trump's Defense Team

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi will be part of the defense for President Trump's Senate trial

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:29Published

William Barr Revealed To Have Hazed Robert Mueller [Video]William Barr Revealed To Have Hazed Robert Mueller

A new profile in New York Magazine revealed more about Attorney General William Barr. According to Business Insider, Barr’s relationship with former special counsel Robert Mueller wasn’t great...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

OPERA SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Opera Limited - OPRA

OPERA SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Opera Limited - OPRANEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors...
Business Wire

Democratic attorneys general plan to file lawsuit over ERA

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s attorney general, who has vowed to go to court if needed to see the Equal Rights Amendment adopted, plans to announce...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Mondaq

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.