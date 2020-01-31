Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Wuhan > U.S. State Department organizing more flights for Americans to return from Wuhan: official

U.S. State Department organizing more flights for Americans to return from Wuhan: official

Reuters Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The U.S. State Department is working with U.S. and Chinese agencies to organize additional flights for U.S. citizens to return to the United States from Wuhan, the epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak, a State Department official said on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: State Department Tells Americans Not To Travel To China Due To Coronavirus

State Department Tells Americans Not To Travel To China Due To Coronavirus 03:34

 Earlier in the day American Airlines pilots union sued airline to stop flights to China.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delta, American suspend all U.S.-China flights [Video]Delta, American suspend all U.S.-China flights

Delta and American Airlines decided on Friday to temporarily suspend all remaining U.S.-China flights after the U.S. State Department elevated a travel advisory over concerns about the coronavirus...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:20Published

Wisconsin family stranded in Wuhan as State Department plans 'high level meeting' on Coronavirus [Video]Wisconsin family stranded in Wuhan as State Department plans 'high level meeting' on Coronavirus

A Wisconsin mother and her two young children were unable to secure a seat on a charter plane used to evacuate more than 200 people from Wuhan, China on Jan. 29.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'A lot of chaos': State Department says it will fly Americans back from Wuhan, but questions remain

The State Department announcement that more flights would bring back Americans from Wuhan was welcome news, but plenty of questions remain.  
USATODAY.com

U.S. warns citizens against travel to China as virus toll tops 200

U.S. warns citizens against travel to China as virus toll tops 200By Brenda Goh and Muyu Xu . SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - The U.S. government warned Americans not to travel to China as the death toll from a new coronavirus...
WorldNews Also reported by •Reuterscbs4.comNYTimes.comUSATODAY.comKhaleej Times

Tweets about this

SurvRep

𝚂𝚞𝚛𝚟𝚎𝚒𝚕𝚕𝚊𝚗𝚌𝚎 𝚂𝚝𝚊𝚝𝚎 𝚁𝚎𝚙𝚘𝚛𝚝 Reuters: U.S. State Department organizing more flights for Americans to return from Wuhan: official… https://t.co/eLajZ6Q7x8 4 minutes ago

FlfoLinda

BSMG and FLFO U.S. State Department organizing more flights for Americans to return from Wuhan: official https://t.co/pnFwTXSjkI https://t.co/d7su4E66k0 8 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse UPDATE 1-U.S. State Department organizing more flights for Americans to return from Wuhan https://t.co/4e5DoaHJu4 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.