Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Donald Trump set for impeachment acquittal after Senate votes to reject additional witnesses

Donald Trump set for impeachment acquittal after Senate votes to reject additional witnesses

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Donald Trump set for impeachment acquittal after Senate votes to reject additional witnessesThe US Senate narrowly rejected Democratic demands to summon witnesses for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial late Friday, all but ensuring Trump's acquittal in just the third trial to threaten a president's removal in US...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Senate To Begin Question And Answer Period In President Trump's Impeachment Trial

Senate To Begin Question And Answer Period In President Trump's Impeachment Trial 00:50

 House managers are still pressing for additional witnesses. Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell privately told senators he does not currently have the votes to block them.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Senate Denies Witnesses And New Evidence In Trump's Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Denies Witnesses And New Evidence In Trump's Impeachment Trial

The U.S. Senate voted against calling witnesses and collecting new evidence in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. According to Reuters, this decision clears the way for Trump getting..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Biden Attacks Trump Over Proposed Budget Cuts To Health Agencies [Video]Biden Attacks Trump Over Proposed Budget Cuts To Health Agencies

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump over global health issues. He reminded people that Trump reduced U.S. oversight of such issues before the coronavirus..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump impeachment trial: Senate votes loom on witnesses, Trump's fate

Trump impeachment trial: Senate votes loom on witnesses, Trump's fate
euronews

Key Republican Senator To Vote Against Calling Witnesses At Impeachment Trial

The Democrats' efforts to call witnesses at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate faced a major blow Thursday night as a key Republican...
RTTNews Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReutersNYTimes.comNPRSeattle Times

Tweets about this

lindjw

Linda Heaven-Woolley RT @BBCBreaking: US senators vote against calling witnesses in Donald Trump's impeachment trial, paving way for his likely acquittal https:… 10 minutes ago

IslamabadRoyal

Royal News Islamabad #Senate rejects witnesses in Donald Trump impeachment trial, clearing way for acquittal #Royalnews 11 minutes ago

AjayStfc

Ajay Tiwari Donald Trump: US Senate rejects witnesses in Trump impeachment trial, clearing way for acquittal – Times of India https://t.co/NHWmQCZ6ES 12 minutes ago

cathbooth

Cath Booth 🕊🌹🧜🏽‍♂️🔻💚✊🏽 RT @itvnews: The Republican-controlled Senate has voted 51-49 to block any witnesses being called to Donald Trump's impeachment trial. Thi… 19 minutes ago

TheStor07484946

TheStorm RT @BreitbartNews: The Senate on Friday voted down a motion to allow for additional witnesses to testify as part of the upper chamber’s imp… 22 minutes ago

Tricialyminge

Patricia Stewart RT @MarchForTruth17: Tonight New Yorkers marched from Times Square to demand witnesses in the impeachment trial of Donald John Trump. It's… 33 minutes ago

ARYNEWSOFFICIAL

ARY News #Senate rejects witnesses in Donald Trump impeachment trial, clearing way for acquittal #ARYNews https://t.co/g7H0Lxwivf 34 minutes ago

besttrumptwts

Best Trump Tweets RT @NewTRNewsAgency: US senators vote against calling witnesses in Donald #Trump's impeachment #trial, paving way for his likely acquittal… 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.