Iraq: President Appoints Mohammed Allawi As New PM

Eurasia Review Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Iraqi President Barham Salih named Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi prime minister on Saturday, in a move immediately rejected by protesters.

The appointment comes after squabbling political parties failed to name a candidate in the two months since the former premier was ousted by popular protests.

Former Prime Minister Adel...
