Saudi Arabia blocks Iran from Islamic grouping's meeting: Tehran

Reuters Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Saudi Arabia has barred an Iranian delegation from an Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Jeddah on Monday where U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan will be discussed, the Iranian foreign ministry said.
