Kansas City Chiefs beat San Francisco 49ers to end 50-year Super Bowl drought

France 24 Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The Kansas City Chiefs ended a half-century Super Bowl drought with a dramatic 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday to write a breathtaking finish to the National Football League's 100th season.
News video: Kansas City Chiefs Defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV

Kansas City Chiefs Defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV 01:14

 Kansas City Chiefs Defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers, 31 to 20. This is the Chiefs' first Super Bowl win since 1970, when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings 23 to 7. It is also the first Super Bowl victory for...

‘I’m Going to Disney World!’: Why Do Super Bowl MVPs Shout This Famous Phrase? [Video]‘I’m Going to Disney World!’: Why Do Super Bowl MVPs Shout This Famous Phrase?

“I’m going to Disney World!” It’s a phrase that Super Bowl MVPs have shouted for the past three decades, but why? Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains.

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Calls Exact Super Bowl Final Score Just Before Kickoff [Video]Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Calls Exact Super Bowl Final Score Just Before Kickoff

About a half-hour before kickoff on Sunday, Boone tweets "For what it's worth, I'm going with the Chiefs 31-20." The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31 to 20 in Super Bowl LIV. CBS2's..

How to Watch The Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl Game

How to Watch The Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl GameThe Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off tonight for the Super Bowl LIV championship game.
'The Masked Singer' Season 3 Premiere: Lil Wayne Is Revealed as the Robot

Airing after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LIV, the premiere episode features six of the 18 new singers taking the stage...
ABCMundial

ABC Mundial Super Bowl 2020: Kansas City Chiefs pull off a sensational comeback to beat San Francisco 49ers #SuperBowl… https://t.co/RUXX67RCm9 3 minutes ago

CSNews2019

NFL News Kansas City Chiefs come back to beat San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV - National Football League News -… https://t.co/KHTSdVdUdb 4 minutes ago

SportsTweetBot2

SportsTweetBot The Denver Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 19 to 8, James Lincoln was the leading scorer . 7 minutes ago

anita01250

Anita0125 RT @bigredwavenow: Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs Great Game...& Congrats Coach BIG RED...#SCOTUS #Chiefs #ChiefsKindgom #SuperB… 8 minutes ago

gretchen_news

Gretchen Ross Congrats!!! @Chiefs are now #SuperBowl Champs!!! 🚨🏈🏈🎉🎆🙌🎇 https://t.co/LyxBsLKDZn 8 minutes ago

FOXWestTexas

FOX West Texas Super Bowl LIV: Kansas City Chiefs beat San Francisco 49ers 31-20 https://t.co/Evk6n2yNGy 9 minutes ago

Newsmongerng

News Monger Super Bowl 2020: Kansas City Chiefs pull off a sensational comeback to beat San Francisco 49ers https://t.co/z1bsce9N4k 11 minutes ago

es_elle_kay

Es Elle Kay Super Bowl 54: Former Eagles Coach Andy Reid Adds Super Bowl Winner To Hall-Of-Fame Résumé As Chiefs Beat 49ers https://t.co/4L3V2APvk4 13 minutes ago

