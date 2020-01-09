Global  

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing in Madrid

Reuters Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
An Air Canada Boeing 767 aircraft was returning to Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport for an emergency landing on Monday after reporting a "technical issue", Spanish airport operator AENA said.
Recent related news from verified sources

Air Canada flight due to make emergency landing in Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s port operator AENA says that an Air Canada Boeing 767 aircraft is to make an emergency landing at the airport in Madrid Monday after...
Seattle Times Also reported by Reuters, Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, Belfast Telegraph

Fallen piece of landing gear prompts Madrid emergency landing by Air Canada Boeing 767: pilots union

A Boeing 767 aircraft flown by Air Canada was returning to Madrid airport for an emergency landing on Monday after part of its landing gear fell off and entered...
Reuters Also reported by Reuters India, Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, Belfast Telegraph

