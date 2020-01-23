Global  

Fallen piece of landing gear prompts Madrid emergency landing by Air Canada Boeing 767: pilots union

Reuters Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
A Boeing 767 aircraft flown by Air Canada was returning to Madrid airport for an emergency landing on Monday after part of its landing gear fell off and entered its engines, Spain's main pilots union said on Twitter.
