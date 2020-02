Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoRush Limbaugh, a conservative radio host, revealed on Monday he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.



The 69-year-old made the announcement on his radio show.



"I can't help but feel that I'm letting everybody down with this," Limbaugh said. "But the upshot is that I have been diagnosed with advanced... Watch VideoRush Limbaugh, a conservative radio host, revealed on Monday he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.The 69-year-old made the announcement on his radio show."I can't help but feel that I'm letting everybody down with this," Limbaugh said. "But the upshot is that I have been diagnosed with advanced 👓 View full article