Ukrainian Commercial Jet Crash Renews Calls For Conflict Alert System
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Watch VideoRenewed calls for a conflict alert system for airlines is gaining traction, following the incident in Iran last month, when a Ukrainian passenger jet was shot down.
The head of the International Air Transport Association told Reuters Wednesday the deadly crash has sparked a sense of urgency to develop such a...
