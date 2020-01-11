Global  

Ukrainian Commercial Jet Crash Renews Calls For Conflict Alert System

Newsy Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Ukrainian Commercial Jet Crash Renews Calls For Conflict Alert SystemWatch VideoRenewed calls for a conflict alert system for airlines is gaining traction, following the incident in Iran last month, when a Ukrainian passenger jet was shot down. 

The head of the International Air Transport Association told Reuters Wednesday the deadly crash has sparked a sense of urgency to develop such a...
News video: Ukrainian Commercial Jet Crash Renews Calls For Conflict Alert System

Ukrainian Commercial Jet Crash Renews Calls For Conflict Alert System 01:00

 The head of the International Air Transport Association told Reuters the deadly crash has renewed a sense of urgency to develop such a system.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran admits downing Ukranian aircraft, but calls it an accident [Video]Iran admits downing Ukranian aircraft, but calls it an accident

TEHRAN, IRAN — Iran has admitted to accidently shooting down a Ukranian airplane on January 8, killing all 176 passengers and crew members onboard. According to the Guardian, Ukraine International..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:57Published

Iran admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down Ukrainian jet [Video]Iran admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down Ukrainian jet

Iran has announced that its military “unintentionally” shot down the Ukrainian passenger jet that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 aboard. The plane was shot down early on Wednesday,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Airline conflict alert system given new impetus after plane downed by Iran: IATA

The shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner near Tehran has given new urgency to efforts to develop a shared conflict alert system for airlines, the head of the...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

