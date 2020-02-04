Robert Reich: The Real State Of The Union – OpEd

Thursday, 6 February 2020 () I wasn’t going to comment on Trump’s lie-filled State of the Union message but the whoppers were so big – especially on the economy – that I feel compelled. Here, for the record, is the real state of the union:
*1. JOBS*: Average monthly job creation dropped from 223,000 in 2018 to 176,000 in 2019. The employment rate...
President Donald Trump holds the record for the longest average speaking time delivering a State of the Union address. In 2918, 2019 and 2020, Trump delivered a speech with an average length of 5,580..
While President Donald Trump gave his State of the Union address, Billy Porter delivered his LGBTQ State of the Union. According to CNN, this is the second time Porter gives one of these speeches and..