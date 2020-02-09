Storm Ciara disrupts more than 100 flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol
Sunday, 9 February 2020 () Around 120 flights to and from Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, one of Europe's largest, were canceled or delayed on Sunday as a powerful storm blew in off the Atlantic Ocean with gusts of more than 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour).
More than 500 properties are believed to have been flooded during Storm Ciara, according to the Environment Secretary, with the number expected to rise further. Theresa Villiers said between 40 and 80 millimetres of rain had fallen within 24 hours across much of northern England. She noted the...
Storm Ciara is sweeping across the UK, with heavy rain and severe gales disrupting flights, trains and ferries. Met Office weather warnings are in force, with...