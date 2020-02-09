Global  

Storm Ciara disrupts more than 100 flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol

Reuters Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Around 120 flights to and from Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, one of Europe's largest, were canceled or delayed on Sunday as a powerful storm blew in off the Atlantic Ocean with gusts of more than 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour).
