Heavy rain in Australia extinguishes major wildfire, causes flash flooding

FOXNews.com Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
After weeks of devastating wildfires, Australia's east coast is now experiencing major flash flooding after severe weather has spawned downpours across the region.
News video: Australia bushfires: Heavy rains bring relief, pollution warnings

Australia bushfires: Heavy rains bring relief, pollution warnings 02:21

 New growth is beginning to push through the scorched landscape but the cost of this unprecedented fire season is mounting.

Heavy Rain Causes Extensive Flooding [Video]Heavy Rain Causes Extensive Flooding

Heavy Rain Causes Extensive Flooding

Flash flooding forces people from their homes in Greenville County [Video]Flash flooding forces people from their homes in Greenville County

Heavy rains Thursday caused flash flooding and forced people from their homes in Greenville County.

Rain extinguishes Australian wildfire and causes flooding

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Torrential rain lashing Australia’s east coast on Sunday has extinguished a major wildfire and caused widespread flash flooding....
Seattle Times

After the fires come the floods as Australia’s wild summer continues

Australia’s wild summer weather has continued over the weekend with torrential rain lashing the east coast, extinguishing a major wildfire but causing...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Seattle TimesReuters IndiaFOXNews.com

