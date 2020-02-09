Armenia to hold referendum on Constitutional Court in April Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Armenia will hold a referendum on suspending the powers of a majority of members of its Constitutional Court, a move seen by political analysts as Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's attempt to remove judges who have opposed him. 👓 View full article

