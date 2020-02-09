Global  

Armenia to hold referendum on Constitutional Court in April

Reuters Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Armenia will hold a referendum on suspending the powers of a majority of members of its Constitutional Court, a move seen by political analysts as Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's attempt to remove judges who have opposed him.
