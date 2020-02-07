Global  

U.K. authorities boost quarantine powers as coronavirus spreads

CBS News Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
"This measure will rightly make it easier for health professionals to help keep people safe across the country," officials say.
News video: Coronavirus: New powers will allow Government to forcibly quarantine victims

Coronavirus: New powers will allow Government to forcibly quarantine victims 00:55

 The Government has declared coronavirus a “serious and imminent threat to public health” as it introduced new powers to deal with the spread of the virus. Under new measures announced on Monday, the Department of Health said people with coronavirus can now be forcibly quarantined and will not be...

Woman describes life on board Diamond Princess as passengers allowed out on deck for first time since quarantine [Video]Woman describes life on board Diamond Princess as passengers allowed out on deck for first time since quarantine

A passenger aboard the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess in the Port of Yokohama explains what it is like for those aboard. Yardley Wong was on the cruise ship to celebrate Chinese New Year..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:15Published

China Readies Quarantine Camps [Video]China Readies Quarantine Camps

Chinese authorities have reportedly imposed mandatory temperature checks for all residents in Wuhan. Wuhan is the Hubei provincial city at the center of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. It has a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published


UK adopts powers to enforce coronavirus quarantine

Mandatory isolation to apply in England as four more patients test positive
FT.com

Passengers leave Hong Kong cruise ship after coronavirus quarantine lifted

Passengers began disembarking from the World Dream cruise ship on Sunday after Hong Kong authorities lifted a quarantine, saying all crew members had been...
CBC.ca Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldNPRReuters

