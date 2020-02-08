Socialism or pragmatism? Two visions for Democratic Party compete in New Hampshire primary
Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
In Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary, voters will choose between two visions for the Democratic party: Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ socialist agenda and the more moderate policies of former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
The upcoming New Hampshire primary is a litmus test for the Democratic candidates running for president in 2020.
