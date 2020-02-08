Global  

Socialism or pragmatism? Two visions for Democratic Party compete in New Hampshire primary

France 24 Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
In Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary, voters will choose between two visions for the Democratic party: Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ socialist agenda and the more moderate policies of former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
News video: New Hampshire's Impact

New Hampshire's Impact 03:02

 The upcoming New Hampshire primary is a litmus test for the Democratic candidates running for president in 2020.

New Voters Could Change The Outcome Of New Hampshire Primary [Video]New Voters Could Change The Outcome Of New Hampshire Primary

The population of New Hampshire has changed significantly since the 2016 election. WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes reports.

Democratic Candidates Crisscrossing New Hampshire Ahead Of 1st In Nation Primary [Video]Democratic Candidates Crisscrossing New Hampshire Ahead Of 1st In Nation Primary

CBS4's Skyler Henry gives a look at where the race stands.

New Hampshire primary: Democrats step up attacks before vote

New Hampshire votes Tuesday in its first-in-the-nation primary. It's most likely to be the last stand for some of the Democratic candidates. The CBS News...
Democratic Candidates Debate Ahead Of New Hampshire Primary

Democratic Candidates Debate Ahead Of New Hampshire PrimaryWatch VideoJust days before the presidential Primary in New Hampshire, seven of the top candidates squared off on stage during the eighth Democratic Presidential...
