Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > More than 100 US troops now diagnosed with brain injuries from Iran strike

More than 100 US troops now diagnosed with brain injuries from Iran strike

France 24 Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The U.S. military on Monday disclosed a more than 50% jump in cases of traumatic brain injury stemming from Iran’s missile attack on a base in Iraq last month, with the number of service members diagnosed climbing to over 100.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: 100+ U.S. troops have brain injuries from Iran attack

100+ U.S. troops have brain injuries from Iran attack 01:45

 The U.S. military is preparing to report a more than 50 percent jump in the number of cases of traumatic brain injury stemming from Iran&apos;s missile attack on a base in Iraq last month, U.S. officials told Reuters on Monday. Gavino Garay has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

100+ troops injured from Iran attack, Pentagon says [Video]100+ troops injured from Iran attack, Pentagon says

The Pentagon has confirmed a more than 50 percent jump in the number of cases of traumatic brain injuries stemming from Iran&apos;s missile attack on an Iraq base housing US troops last month...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:10Published

More Troops Diagnosed With Brain Injuries After Missile Strikes [Video]More Troops Diagnosed With Brain Injuries After Missile Strikes

The Pentagon announced that over 100 U.S. troops have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after the Iranian missile strikes.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

109 U.S. troops diagnosed with brain injuries from Iran attack: Pentagon

The Pentagon said on Monday that 109 U.S. service members had been diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injury stemming from Iran's missile attack on a base in...
Reuters

Over 100 US Troops Diagnosed With Brain Injuries From Iran Attack

The U.S. military is preparing to report a more than 50% jump in cases of traumatic brain injury stemming from Iran's missile attack on a base in Iraq last...
Newsmax


Tweets about this

PatrSamachar

SamacharPatr RT @Reuters: More than 100 U.S. service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries as a result of the Jan. 8th missile strik… 5 seconds ago

jahanzeb_baig

Jahanzeb Baig RT @DunyaNews: More than 100 U.S. troops diagnosed with brain injuries from Iran attack https://t.co/bZ7OgoqZM2 https://t.co/TOuuB8aS4m 10 seconds ago

TomPaulauskas

Thomas Paulauskas More than 100 U.S. troops diagnosed with brain injuries from Iran attack https://t.co/D3rX2KUR7J 1 minute ago

JeffBaird16

Jeff Baird RT @raybae689: More than 100 US troops now diagnosed with brain injuries from Iran strike https://t.co/0zPvckYWDi https://t.co/iFo5ZdeDqZ 1 minute ago

lovexxrat

miche RT @mehdirhasan: Exclusive: More than 100 U.S. troops diagnosed with brain injuries from Iran attack - officials | Article [AMP] | Reuters… 2 minutes ago

johnsalmond

Sir John Salmond RT @ArmsControlWonk: Tell me again about how the Iranians missed on purpose. https://t.co/zH8ufjcUCa 3 minutes ago

tz523

hebary RT @FRANCE24: More than 100 US troops now diagnosed with brain injuries from Iran strike https://t.co/UMB2uq6R8N https://t.co/YBYgASrTTn 4 minutes ago

Resistance_313

Contre L’injustice 🌏 💛 RT @Brasco_Aad: BOOM! More than 100 US soldiers now diagnosed with traumatic brain injury from Iranian ballistic missile attack. https://… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.