More than 100 US troops now diagnosed with brain injuries from Iran strike
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () The U.S. military on Monday disclosed a more than 50% jump in cases of traumatic brain injury stemming from Iran’s missile attack on a base in Iraq last month, with the number of service members diagnosed climbing to over 100.
