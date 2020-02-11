Irish PM tacitly criticizes Johnson's sacking of Northern Ireland minister
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () Leo Varadkar, the prime minister of Ireland, tacitly criticized British leader Boris Johnson for sacking his Northern Ireland minister Julian Smith, hailing Smith as "one of Britain's finest politicians of our time".
