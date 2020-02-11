Global  

Irish PM tacitly criticizes Johnson's sacking of Northern Ireland minister

Reuters Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Leo Varadkar, the prime minister of Ireland, tacitly criticized British leader Boris Johnson for sacking his Northern Ireland minister Julian Smith, hailing Smith as "one of Britain's finest politicians of our time".
Recent related news from verified sources

Sacking of UK minister who broke Northern Ireland logjam dismays Belfast, Dublin

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sacked the minister who helped end three years of political paralysis in Northern Ireland, prompting criticism on...
Reuters

Shock in Northern Ireland at sacking of Julian Smith

The sacking of Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith has been branded “disastrous” and a “WTF” moment.
Belfast Telegraph

