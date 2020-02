Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Former White House aide Hope Hicks is returning as a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, reuniting him with one of his closest confidants as his re-election campaign accelerates, according to three people familiar with the matter. Hicks’s title will be counselor to the president, and she’ll work with Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared […] 👓 View full article