Fire Officials Say All New South Wales Bushfires Contained

Newsy Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Fire Officials Say All New South Wales Bushfires ContainedWatch VideoFire officials in Australia say all the bush and grass fires in New South Wales are officially contained for the first time this season.

Thursday's announcement follows months of deadly fires across the continent, which have claimed dozens of lives, destroyed thousands of homes and affected an estimated 1 billion...
