Libya reopens Tripoli's Mitiga airport after hours of closure

Reuters Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The only functioning airport in Libya's capital Tripoli reopened on Thursday following more than three hours of closure after missiles were fired towards it, causing chaos and fear among passengers, airport authorities said.
Recent related news from verified sources

Libya closes Tripoli's Mitiga airport after missiles fired

The only functioning airport in Libya's capital Tripoli closed on Thursday after missiles were fired toward it, causing chaos and fear among passengers, airport...
Reuters

Libya: UN Condemns Haftar Forces for Blocking Flights at Tripoli Airport

[VOA] The United Nations is sharply criticizing forces of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar for blocking flights from landing and taking off from Tripoli's only...
allAfrica.com


