Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > With virus, shops in China suffer a star-crossed Valentines

With virus, shops in China suffer a star-crossed Valentines

Seattle Times Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — In virus-stricken China, couples can celebrate Valentine’s Day with a roast beef salad, hot chocolate, a rose and a note, all delivered to their door. The note, scrawled on the front of their sealed order, states the body temperature of the chef who made it. Moka Bros, a health food eatery in […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

China's Coronavirus Cases Surge As Researchers Eye New Treatment [Video]China's Coronavirus Cases Surge As Researchers Eye New Treatment

The National Health Commission confirmed 5,000 new cases of the virus in mainland China.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:18Published

China's ambassador to South Africa criticizes US travel restrictions over coronavirus [Video]China's ambassador to South Africa criticizes US travel restrictions over coronavirus

China's ambassador to South Africa Lin Songtian criticized on Friday (February 14) Donald Trump administration’s quarantine and travel ban in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Speaking at a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

With virus, shops in China suffer a star-crossed Valentines

BEIJING (AP) — In virus-stricken China, couples can celebrate Valentine's Day with a roast beef salad, hot chocolate, a rose and a note, all delivered to their...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

Car makers adjust to virus outbreak, Uniqlo outlets closed

BEIJING (AP) — Automakers are considering whether to reopen factory lines in China and counting the costs from the virus outbreak in China, while Japanese...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bcnn1

BCNN1 With virus, shops in China suffer a star-crossed Valentines https://t.co/7EIhS8Vbty https://t.co/TQIE54uO2t 12 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse With virus, shops in China suffer a star-crossed Valentines https://t.co/dn7agn2Pyw 17 minutes ago

AliLueth

♡ ali ♡ RT @CP24: With virus, shops in China suffer a star-crossed Valentines https://t.co/F15IEdc02c https://t.co/wcCz84txxv 18 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News With virus, shops in China suffer a star-crossed Valentines https://t.co/k8CbH6zWvn 35 minutes ago

KLBKNews

KLBK News With virus, shops in China suffer a star-crossed Valentines https://t.co/ewlFkaRwtx 37 minutes ago

Amita072

Amita With virus, shops in China suffer a star-crossed Valentines - WJXT News4JAX https://t.co/kzDVwMbB73 https://t.co/81W1x0mDcJ 43 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans With virus, shops in China suffer a star-crossed Valentines https://t.co/WJMFfzqQiy 46 minutes ago

rouutnews

Rouut With virus, shops in China suffer a star-crossed Valentines https://t.co/hFT0mqL4S5 https://t.co/hoPlwAd7YE 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.