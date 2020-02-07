News24.com | Love boat: Valentine's Day on a quarantine cruise

Global  

News24 Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
"Cupid's avocado" for dinner, heart-shaped messages for the crew, but also painful separation: for those trapped on board the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship, Friday is no ordinary Valentine's Day.
