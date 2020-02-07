News24.com | Love boat: Valentine's Day on a quarantine cruise

The perfect daytime date according to Americans is a walk in a park or botanical garden, a visit to the zoo or a river cruise. A study of 2,000 Americans has revealed the ideal combination of..

Woman describes life on board Diamond Princess as passengers allowed out on deck for first time since quarantine A passenger aboard the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess in the Port of Yokohama explains what it is like for those aboard. Yardley Wong was on the cruise ship to celebrate Chinese New Year.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:15Published 1 week ago