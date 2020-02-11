Global  

Egypt confirms coronavirus case, the first in Africa

Al Jazeera Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
The country's health ministry says the affected person is a 'foreigner' who is hospitalised and in isolation.
News24.com | First coronavirus case in Africa: Egypt health ministry

Egypt's health ministry on Friday confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus, making it the first in Africa.
News24

Egypt's health ministry announces first confirmed coronavirus case

Egypt's health ministry on Friday announced the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Africa.
France 24


