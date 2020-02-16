Global  

Government of Canada evacuating Canadians on board Diamond Princess cruise ship

CTV News Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
The Canadian government has chartered a plane to repatriate Canadians on board the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan.
Credit: ABC15 Arizona
News video: U.S. State Department will evacuate Americans from quarantined cruise ship Sunday

U.S. State Department will evacuate Americans from quarantined cruise ship Sunday 02:38

 Americans on board the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship will have to undergo another 14-day quarantine in America before returning home.

Canada to evacuate passengers from virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship

Canada has chartered a plane to evacuate its citizens onboard the Diamond Princess cruise liner docked in Yokohama, Japan, the Canadian government said in a...
Reuters

Coronavirus: Another 70 cases of Covid-19 confirmed aboard Diamond Princess cruise ship

Another 70 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, bringing the cruise's total cases to 355.
New Zealand Herald

