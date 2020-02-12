Global  

US President Trump’s India Visit Geopolitically Significant – Analysis

Eurasia Review Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
By Dr Subhash Kapila    

US President Trump’s first visit to India on February 25, 2020 is highly significant geopolitically when churning global politics presents unpredictable power templates and challenging strategic uncertainties to both the United States and India too, mainly generated by China not emerging as a...
