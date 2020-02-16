Global  

Rockets hit U.S. coalition base in Baghdad, no casualties

Reuters Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Rockets hit a U.S.-led military coalition's Baghdad headquarters early on Sunday but caused no casualties, a coalition spokesman said, in the latest attack to target U.S. facilities in Iraq.
Blasts hit U.S. coalition base in Baghdad, damage unknown

Several blasts hit a U.S.-led coalition military base in Baghdad early on Sunday from an apparent rocket attack, a U.S. military official said.
Reuters

Rockets strike Iraqi base hosting US troops; no injuries

BAGHDAD (AP) — Small rockets struck the Iraqi base hosting American troops and other coalition forces in Baghdad’s Green Zone early Sunday but caused no...
Seattle Times

