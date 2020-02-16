Nikita Pearl Waligwa, Star of ‘Queen of Katwe,’ Dies at 15

The Ugandan teenager, who debuted in the 2016 Disney film about a chess whiz, died of brain cancer, her school said.



Recent related news from verified sources Nikita Pearl Waligwa: Queen of Katwe stars pay tribute Nikita Pearl Waligwa had been diagnosed with a brain tumour and died in Uganda at the age of 15.

BBC News 2 hours ago



Child actor Nikita Pearl Waligwa, 'Queen of Katwe' star, dead at 15: reports Star of Disney's "Queen of Katwe" Nikita Pearl Waligwa has died at the age of 15.

FOXNews.com 12 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this