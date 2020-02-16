Global  

Nikita Pearl Waligwa, Star of ‘Queen of Katwe,’ Dies at 15

NYTimes.com Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
The Ugandan teenager, who debuted in the 2016 Disney film about a chess whiz, died of brain cancer, her school said.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Nikita Pearl Waligwa, Star Of Disney’s 'Queen Of Katwe,' Dies At 15

Nikita Pearl Waligwa, Star Of Disney’s 'Queen Of Katwe,' Dies At 15 00:39

 Nikita Pearl Waligwa has died.

Recent related news from verified sources

Nikita Pearl Waligwa: Queen of Katwe stars pay tribute

Nikita Pearl Waligwa had been diagnosed with a brain tumour and died in Uganda at the age of 15.
BBC News

Child actor Nikita Pearl Waligwa, 'Queen of Katwe' star, dead at 15: reports

Star of Disney's "Queen of Katwe" Nikita Pearl Waligwa has died at the age of 15.
FOXNews.com

