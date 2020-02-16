Global  

40 Americans on cruise ship in Japan infected with Coronavirus, says official

Mid-Day Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
*Washington:* A senior US health official said Sunday that more than 40 Americans on a quarantined cruise ship in Japan have been infected with the deadly coronavirus and would not be a part of an evacuation effort. "Forty of them have gotten infected," Anthony Fauci, a senior official at the National Institutes for Health said...
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Americans Quarantined On Cruise Ship In Japan Over Coronavirus Concerns Awaiting Evacuation

Americans Quarantined On Cruise Ship In Japan Over Coronavirus Concerns Awaiting Evacuation 02:14

 New numbers confirm more than 2,000 additional coronavirus cases in China, bringing the total to 68,500 with more than 1,600 deaths. This as Americans quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan are eagerly awaiting their evacuation back to the U.S.; Debora Patta reports for TV 10/55.

