Bomb cyclone washes up 'ghost ship' in Ireland, UK reels from flooding

An explosive winter storm that roared across the North Atlantic over the weekend, packing high winds and heavy rain, was fierce enough to wash up a cargo ship that had been drifting at sea since 2018 onto the Irish coast.

