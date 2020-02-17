Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Michael Bloomberg qualifies for his first Democratic election debate

Michael Bloomberg qualifies for his first Democratic election debate

Independent Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Michael Bloomberg has qualified for his first Democratic debate appearance thanks to a new poll. With just days to go before the Nevada caucuses, the NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey put Mr Bloomberg's support at 19 per cent nationally – meaning he is now polling second behind Bernie Sanders. Mr Bloomberg will join the other candidates on stage on Wednesday night.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Bloomberg Qualifies For Nevada Debate

Bloomberg Qualifies For Nevada Debate 00:26

 Michael Bloomberg has qualified for the next Democratic primary debate taking place Wednesday in Nevada.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Speculation Mounts That Clinton Will Join Bloomberg As VP [Video]Speculation Mounts That Clinton Will Join Bloomberg As VP

Over the weekend speculation grew that Hillary Clinton wants back in the game. Michael Bloomberg's campaign is attempting to quiet recent speculation she could be his choice for a running mate. "We..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Democratic rivals take aim at billionaire Bloomberg [Video]Democratic rivals take aim at billionaire Bloomberg

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg unveiled new ads aimed at boosting his standing with black Americans as his primary rivals attacked his record on race and his free-wheeling political..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Michael Bloomberg Surges in Poll and Qualifies for Democratic Debate in Las Vegas

After garnering 19 percent support in a national poll, the billionaire will be on the debate stage, where he is certain to be a target of onstage criticism.
NYTimes.com

Campaign 2020: Michael Bloomberg Qualifies For Nevada Debate

The former New York City mayor’s campaign made the announcement Tuesday morning, after the latest poll results showed him with 19% support nationwide.
CBS 2

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rob_Andrews858

Rob Andrews RT @NPR: Sen. Bernie Sanders has 31% support nationally, up 9 points since December, the last time the poll asked about Democratic voters'… 33 seconds ago

BorrelliGerlach

SE Borrelli 🗽🇺🇸 RT @cnnbrk: Michael Bloomberg has qualified for Wednesday's Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas, paving the way for the former New… 1 minute ago

WeAreStrongAs1

Linda RT @WSJ: Michael Bloomberg has qualified for Wednesday's Democratic debate in Las Vegas, where he will appear with the other candidates for… 1 minute ago

sofiya1127

JatibonicuTainoFigueroaConFuego🇵🇷 RT @CNN: Michael Bloomberg has qualified for Wednesday's Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas, paving the way for the former New Yor… 1 minute ago

dilberty2

AD BLESS RT @Politicsinsider: Michael Bloomberg has qualified to join the Democratic presidential debates for the first time https://t.co/V7ybWWwszM 3 minutes ago

PrincessBibiRF_

Bibi Spielberg RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has qualified for this week’s Democratic presidential debate in Nevada, his camp… 4 minutes ago

IMoresi

ILARIA M 🇮🇹 🇨🇭 RT @QuickTake: BREAKING: Michael Bloomberg qualifies to join the other Democratic presidential candidates on the debate stage for the first… 5 minutes ago

Adlamassoud

Adla Massoud RT @guardiannews: Michael Bloomberg qualifies for Democratic debate for first time – live updates https://t.co/cnyJgSasEE 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.