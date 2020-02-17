Michael Bloomberg qualifies for his first Democratic election debate
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () Michael Bloomberg has qualified for his first Democratic debate appearance thanks to a new poll. With just days to go before the Nevada caucuses, the NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey put Mr Bloomberg's support at 19 per cent nationally – meaning he is now polling second behind Bernie Sanders. Mr Bloomberg will join the other candidates on stage on Wednesday night.
Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg unveiled new ads aimed at boosting his standing with black Americans as his primary rivals attacked his record on race and his free-wheeling political..