Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Ashraf Ghani > Incumbent Ashraf Ghani confirmed winner of Afghan presidential poll after five-month delay

Incumbent Ashraf Ghani confirmed winner of Afghan presidential poll after five-month delay

France 24 Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Ashraf Ghani has secured a second term as president of Afghanistan, according to final results of the September 28, 2019 poll released Tuesday by the country's election commission.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: Ashraf Ghani declared winner of Afghan presidential poll

Ashraf Ghani declared winner of Afghan presidential poll 01:11

 Afghanistan declared incumbent Ashraf Ghani the winner of a disputed presidential election on Tuesday, almost five months after voting took place in September. Emer McCarthy reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Afghan poll results suggest slim win for Ghani [Video]Afghan poll results suggest slim win for Ghani

Afghanistan&apos;s incumbent President Ashraf Ghani won a slim majority of votes in a September election, delayed preliminary results showed on Sunday. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:54Published

Afghanistan election: President Ghani on course for second term [Video]Afghanistan election: President Ghani on course for second term

Preliminary results, originally due in October, show Ghani leading with over 50 percent of votes.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

After 5-Month Delay, Ashraf Ghani Is Named Winner of Afghan Election

The long-disputed result was immediately contested by opposition candidates, threatening another crisis just ahead of a potential U.S.-Taliban peace deal.
NYTimes.com

Ghani named winner of disputed Afghan poll, rival also claims victory

Afghanistan declared incumbent Ashraf Ghani winner of a disputed presidential election but his main rival rejected the result and vowed to form his own...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Incumbent Ashraf Ghani confirmed winner of Afghan presidential poll after five-month delay https://t.co/S6ExwzVxYc https://t.co/2rFEYOZCbA 2 hours ago

BlairvacqLouis

JEAN LOUIS BLAIRVACQ RT @France24_en: Incumbent Ashraf Ghani confirmed winner of Afghan presidential poll after five-month delay https://t.co/efvyMRrjCh https:/… 3 hours ago

France24_en

FRANCE 24 English Incumbent Ashraf Ghani confirmed winner of Afghan presidential poll after five-month delay https://t.co/efvyMRrjCh https://t.co/0TEEXSjNMC 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.