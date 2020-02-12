Trump calls for case against Roger Stone to be thrown out

Global  

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hours before a court session regarding his longtime ally Roger Stone, President Donald Trump is tweeting that Stone’s recent conviction for witness tampering and lying to Congress “should be thrown out.” The barrage of Tuesday morning tweets comes days after Trump earned a public rebuke from his own attorney general, William Barr, […]
