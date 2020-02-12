Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > China coronavirus death toll surges past 2,000

China coronavirus death toll surges past 2,000

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped past 2,000 on Wednesday after 136 more people died, with the number of new cases falling for a second straight day, according to the National Health Commission.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: China says coronavirus curbs starting to work

China says coronavirus curbs starting to work 01:59

 The number of new coronavirus cases in China fell on Sunday as a health official said intense efforts to stop its spread were beginning to work. Adam Reed reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hospital Director's DeathPrompts Doctors and Nurses Killed byCOVID-19 to Be Designated 'Martyrs' [Video]Hospital Director's DeathPrompts Doctors and Nurses Killed byCOVID-19 to Be Designated 'Martyrs'

Hospital Director's Death Prompts Doctors and Nurses Killed by COVID-19 to Be Designated 'Martyrs' Local government authorities recently announced the death of Liu Zhiming, the director of..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published

Hospital Director's Death Prompts Doctors and Nurses Killed by COVID-19 to Be Designated 'Martyrs' [Video]Hospital Director's Death Prompts Doctors and Nurses Killed by COVID-19 to Be Designated 'Martyrs'

Hospital Director's Death Prompts Doctors and Nurses Killed by COVID-19 to Be Designated 'Martyrs' Local government authorities recently announced the death of Liu Zhiming, the director of the Wuchang..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China’s coronavirus death toll passes 1,100 but daily rate slows

The death toll from a strain of coronavirus – also known as Covid-19 – in mainland China has increased by 97 but its daily total has again slowed, health...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •France 24WorldNewsCBC.caHinduIndiaTimesMENAFN.comNewsmaxCBS NewsReutersReuters IndiaSBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

UnchaTiranga

UnchaTiranga🇮🇳 RT @KenRoth: Chinese authorities order rapid cremation of coronavirus victims and ban ceremonies. The result: 1. Covers up epidemological d… 23 seconds ago

resh_mohan

RESH MOHAN RT @mathrubhuminews: Coronavirus Death Toll Rises Above 2000 In China https://t.co/six6wtfNIZ #CoronavirusOutbreak 29 seconds ago

JagsterTrading

Jagster Coronavirus live updates: Hong Kong says a second person has died, China death toll tops 2,000 https://t.co/LsH5IgKET9 44 seconds ago

ArbosTheatre

Herbert Gantschacher THE NEW CRUISING SARS VIRUS!: More virus cases confirmed on Japan liner - as it happened https://t.co/NNn2O6Na8R 1 minute ago

Avanish_2016

Avanish Kumar RT @SwarajyaMag: Coronavirus Outbreak: Death Toll In China Increases To 2,004 As Confirmed Cases Of Infection Surge To Over 74,000 https://… 1 minute ago

ibangel

Lorrona New coronavirus cases in China fall for second day, deaths top 2,000 - Al Arabiya English https://t.co/PCBSW7lciO 1 minute ago

rajeshphere

rajeshpunwani RT @cnnphilippines: BREAKING: Global death toll from novel coronavirus (COVID-19) rises to 1,868 1,863 deaths in mainland China, and one d… 2 minutes ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Coronavirus outbreak: passengers begin to leave Diamond Princess – live updates https://t.co/3k29KY778R https://t.co/2nnwgCU7qc 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.