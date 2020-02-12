China coronavirus death toll surges past 2,000

UnchaTiranga🇮🇳 RT @KenRoth: Chinese authorities order rapid cremation of coronavirus victims and ban ceremonies. The result: 1. Covers up epidemological d… 23 seconds ago RESH MOHAN RT @mathrubhuminews: Coronavirus Death Toll Rises Above 2000 In China https://t.co/six6wtfNIZ #CoronavirusOutbreak 29 seconds ago Jagster Coronavirus live updates: Hong Kong says a second person has died, China death toll tops 2,000 https://t.co/LsH5IgKET9 44 seconds ago Herbert Gantschacher THE NEW CRUISING SARS VIRUS!: More virus cases confirmed on Japan liner - as it happened https://t.co/NNn2O6Na8R 1 minute ago Avanish Kumar RT @SwarajyaMag: Coronavirus Outbreak: Death Toll In China Increases To 2,004 As Confirmed Cases Of Infection Surge To Over 74,000 https://… 1 minute ago Lorrona New coronavirus cases in China fall for second day, deaths top 2,000 - Al Arabiya English https://t.co/PCBSW7lciO 1 minute ago rajeshpunwani RT @cnnphilippines: BREAKING: Global death toll from novel coronavirus (COVID-19) rises to 1,868 1,863 deaths in mainland China, and one d… 2 minutes ago Global Issues Web Coronavirus outbreak: passengers begin to leave Diamond Princess – live updates https://t.co/3k29KY778R https://t.co/2nnwgCU7qc 2 minutes ago