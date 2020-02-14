Global  

China expels Wall Street Journal reporters over 'racist' headline on coronavirus op-ed

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
China expelled three Wall Street Journal reporters in retaliation for a headline on a column about coronavirus that Beijing said was 'racist.'
 
News video: China expels three Wall Street Journal reporters

China expels three Wall Street Journal reporters 01:16

 China has revoked the press credentials of three journalists of the Wall Street Journal after the newspaper declined to apologize for a column with a headline calling China the &quot;real sick man of Asia,&quot; the foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Emer McCarthy reports.

China Expels 3 Wall Street Journal Reporters, Citing 'Racist' Editorial

The move comes a day after the U.S. State Department designed five Chinese state media outlets as foreign government missions, thus treating them as extensions...
NPR

China revokes 3 Wall Street Journal reporters' credentials

BEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday said it has revoked the press credentials of three reporters for the U.S. newspaper Wall Street Journal over a headline for...
SeattlePI.com

GrrrRaven

GrrRaven @SpeakerPelosi Now who has signaled that its ok to harrass and silence journalists??? Maybe a #dungbeetle Beijing… https://t.co/p9pzsqcwBZ 2 seconds ago

ThatNerdUpNort1

ThatNerdUpNorth #FreeChina BBC News - Coronavirus: China expels Wall Street Journal journalists for article it deemed racist https://t.co/NZsjV8536b 6 seconds ago

MediagazerChat

Mediagazer Chatter RT @AriFleischer: I hope someone tonight asks Bloomberg about this. “As a media owner, what is your reaction and what would be your respons… 6 seconds ago

jojo__chan

Jojo Chan ✨✨ RT @globeandmail: China expels three Wall Street Journal reporters in anger over single newspaper headline https://t.co/oYFauiaVNI https://… 8 seconds ago

daniel_201811

Daniel The true colors of socialism.communism are coming back: https://t.co/w2XWwxMzPD Protecting the state at any cost, c… https://t.co/9edVsmfpQ2 14 seconds ago

walyert

Walt Kelly Coronavirus: China expels Wall Street Journal journalists for article it deemed racist China calling the kettle bl… https://t.co/jqhJQPYRhv 24 seconds ago

NalakaG

Nalaka Gunawardene RT @larsonchristina: China’s foreign ministry expels 3 WSJ reporters in Beijing at once - allegedly in retaliation for an op-Ed headline, b… 24 seconds ago

PeterCoNET

Peter✊️🇭🇰🌸🍁🗽😷 RT @robert_spalding: The indignation is towards the CCP - "The editors used such a racially discriminatory title, triggering indignation an… 34 seconds ago

