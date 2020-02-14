China expels Wall Street Journal reporters over 'racist' headline on coronavirus op-ed

GrrRaven @SpeakerPelosi Now who has signaled that its ok to harrass and silence journalists??? Maybe a #dungbeetle Beijing… https://t.co/p9pzsqcwBZ 2 seconds ago ThatNerdUpNorth #FreeChina BBC News - Coronavirus: China expels Wall Street Journal journalists for article it deemed racist https://t.co/NZsjV8536b 6 seconds ago Mediagazer Chatter RT @AriFleischer: I hope someone tonight asks Bloomberg about this. “As a media owner, what is your reaction and what would be your respons… 6 seconds ago Jojo Chan ✨✨ RT @globeandmail: China expels three Wall Street Journal reporters in anger over single newspaper headline https://t.co/oYFauiaVNI https://… 8 seconds ago Daniel The true colors of socialism.communism are coming back: https://t.co/w2XWwxMzPD Protecting the state at any cost, c… https://t.co/9edVsmfpQ2 14 seconds ago Walt Kelly Coronavirus: China expels Wall Street Journal journalists for article it deemed racist China calling the kettle bl… https://t.co/jqhJQPYRhv 24 seconds ago Nalaka Gunawardene RT @larsonchristina: China’s foreign ministry expels 3 WSJ reporters in Beijing at once - allegedly in retaliation for an op-Ed headline, b… 24 seconds ago Peter✊️🇭🇰🌸🍁🗽😷 RT @robert_spalding: The indignation is towards the CCP - "The editors used such a racially discriminatory title, triggering indignation an… 34 seconds ago