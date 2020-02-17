Global  

Two test positive for coronavirus in Iran: health ministry spokesman

Reuters Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Preliminary tests on two suspected coronavirus cases in Iran have come back positive, a health ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, according to the official IRNA news agency.
News video: 14 Cruise Ship Evacuees Landing At Travis Air Force Base Test Positive For Coronavirus

14 Cruise Ship Evacuees Landing At Travis Air Force Base Test Positive For Coronavirus 01:59

 14 Americans landing at Fairfield’s Travis Air Force Base Sunday night tested positive for the coronavirus after being quarantined onboard a cruise ship for weeks amid the outbreak, the U.S. State Department said. Jackie Ward reports. (2-17-2020)

British pensioners test positive for coronavirus on cruise [Video]British pensioners test positive for coronavirus on cruise

A British couple on board a cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for coronavirus. David and Sally Abel's son Steve says he has struggled listening to his father lose hope amid the ordeal, as they..

Breaking News: Iran Reports Coronavirus Cases [Video]Breaking News: Iran Reports Coronavirus Cases

State media in Iran says health officials there have confirmed the country's first two cases of the new coronavirus strain

Two test positive for coronavirus in Iran - health ministry spokesman

Preliminary tests on two suspected coronavirus cases in Iran have come back positive, a health ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, according to the official...
Reuters India

Two People Infected With Coronavirus Die in Iran - Health Ministry Official


RIA Nov.

Nitetrain_1

CoronaTrain RT @hbdchick: Coronavirus Arrives in Iran: Two Men Die of COVID-19 in Qom | Iran Front Page https://t.co/zSlpe14WHL 1 minute ago

AlfredoBenni

AlfredoBenni RT @yasnaH_: Two people in #Iran's Qom have tested positive for #coronavirus, marking the first cases of the disease in the country https… 7 minutes ago

eva_ticante

Eva Cruz RT @QuickTake: BREAKING: 2 people in Iran’s Qom province test positive for #coronavirus, the country’s first case of the disease https://t.… 11 minutes ago

Absolemdu83

Johan Weylland 🇫🇷 🇺🇸 RT @BNODesk: These would be the first cases of coronavirus in Iran. The health ministry says the initial test was positive but a second tes… 17 minutes ago

hildyjohns

Tony Ramirez This scant report seems to suggest the dead #Covid_19 patients (elderly, from a remote city) were not tourists back… https://t.co/97X5TB2EQZ 32 minutes ago

WesAllenn

Wes RT @BloombergAsia: Two people in Iran’s Qom have tested positive for coronavirus, marking the country’s first case of the disease https://t… 34 minutes ago

hbdchick

hbd chick Coronavirus Arrives in Iran: Two Men Die of COVID-19 in Qom | Iran Front Page https://t.co/zSlpe14WHL 37 minutes ago

BloombergAsia

Bloomberg Asia Two people in Iran’s Qom have tested positive for coronavirus, marking the country’s first case of the disease https://t.co/LndVBYYy9S 39 minutes ago

