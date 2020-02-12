House impeachment manager from Texas endorses Joe Biden

Global  

Seattle Times Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is looking ahead to the critical Super Tuesday primary slate with a new endorsement from a Texas congresswoman who served as an impeachment manager in the Senate trial of President Donald Trump. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston, is the sixth Congressional Hispanic Caucus member and 43rd member of Congress to back […]
