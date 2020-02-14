Global  

Westminster bells ring out for Prince Andrew's 60th birthday despite controversy

Reuters Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
The bells of London's Westminster Abbey rang out for Prince Andrew's 60th birthday on Wednesday even though he has stepped down from public life following a backlash about his friendship with convicted U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
