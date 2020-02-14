Muhammad Asad Shah RT @SkyNews: Bells will ring at Westminster Abbey for Prince Andrew's 60th birthday at 1pm, after councils were advised that they are no lo… 12 minutes ago

Janet Silvester RT @LBCNews: The bells of Westminster Abbey will ring to mark Prince Andrew's 60th birthday on Wednesday, months after he stepped back from… 25 minutes ago

Samantha Hawley RT @RoscoeWhalan: The bells ring out at Westminster Abbey to mark Prince Andrew’s 60th birthday. @abcnews https://t.co/FN6wnjPceO 26 minutes ago

Elaine Foster RT @SeymourStrange: realising they could not compel unwilling Councils to obey the order to raise flags for Prince Andrew's birthday, Westm… 31 minutes ago

Disabled Senior Westminster bells ring out for Prince Andrew's 60th birthday despite controversy - https://t.co/8haSf7vsFl 41 minutes ago

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Westminster bells to ring out for Prince Andrew’s 60th birthday despite controversy https://t.co/kG2o3zciYF 41 minutes ago

Roscoe Whalan The bells ring out at Westminster Abbey to mark Prince Andrew’s 60th birthday. @abcnews https://t.co/FN6wnjPceO 44 minutes ago