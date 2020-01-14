Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Trump Taps Richard Grenell As Acting Director Of National Intelligence

Trump Taps Richard Grenell As Acting Director Of National Intelligence

Newsy Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Trump Taps Richard Grenell As Acting Director Of National IntelligenceWatch VideoPresident Donald Trump named Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, as the next acting director of national intelligence. He made the announcement in a tweet Wednesday night. 

Grenell is replacing current acting DNI Joseph Maguire. Maguire's appointment was temporary, and he has to leave in early...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Taps Richard Grenell As Acting Director Of National Intelligence

Trump Taps Richard Grenell As Acting Director Of National Intelligence 00:40

 The current acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, was appointed on a temporary basis and has to leave in March.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump To Reportedly Pick Richard Grenell For Acting Director Of National Intelligence [Video]Trump To Reportedly Pick Richard Grenell For Acting Director Of National Intelligence

President Trump is expected to pick Richard Grenell for a key post.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:33Published

GO! Movie [Video]GO! Movie

GO! Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Jack is trying to win a Go-karts race by learning how to drive from the girl of his dreams GO! is from director Owen Trevor (Top Gear) and writer Steve Worland..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ambassador Richard Grenell expected to be named director of national intelligence

President Trump is expected to name Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, to become acting director of national intelligence, Fox News has confirmed.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •ReutersTIMENPRDaily CallerIndependentHinduThe Age

Donald Trump just appointed his first openly gay cabinet member

US president Donald Trump Wednesday appointed Richard Grenell, the gay ambassador to Germany and staunch loyalist, as acting head of intelligence. Grenell takes...
PinkNews Also reported by •Independent

Tweets about this

KatieDGUSA

Katie D. Guirola Using the word "loyalists" to mislead. An understanding of principle and duty of "to serve at the pleasure" is the… https://t.co/Q83D1B0lnF 1 minute ago

Timgray74

Running With Scissors @SpeakerTimJones @seanhannity @rushlimbaugh So, a gay man is promoted to DNI, the bigots on the left can’t handle i… https://t.co/IQ4RNjI6aG 7 minutes ago

EthicalGp

Ethical Direct Selling Group RT @USATODAY: Trump has moved swiftly to remove aides who sounded alarms about his interactions with Ukraine. https://t.co/g3JONiNCzM 8 minutes ago

TribLIVE

TribLIVE.com President Donald Trump announced that Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, will become acting director… https://t.co/oJGwfLEJ1G 8 minutes ago

GabsSydney26

Gabby RT @nuuzfeed: 🛑 BizPac Review News 🛑 👉 Media explodes when Trump taps ‘loyalist’ Richard Grenell as acting Director of Nat Intelligence… 9 minutes ago

sensibilisfella

Sensibilisfella Outstanding changed by @realDonaldTrump . Particularly excellent are the reversals of dismissals by John (next to r… https://t.co/REPOLFqovo 10 minutes ago

TheWeeHours

Cassandra RT @BIZPACReview: Media explodes when Trump taps ‘loyalist’ Richard Grenell as acting Director of Nat Intelligence https://t.co/CzfeNbz118 10 minutes ago

conserve_post

The Conservatives Media explodes when Trump taps ‘loyalist’ Richard Grenell as acting Director of Nat Intelligence… https://t.co/DhW5Rg6ukv 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.