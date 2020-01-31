Global  

Auto Executive Carlos Ghosn on His Risky Escape from Japan

Spiegel Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Auto Executive Carlos Ghosn on His Risky Escape from JapanFormer Renault-Nissan chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn fled Japan in a dramatic escape just over a month ago. He is currently the subject of an Interpol search warrant. DER SPIEGEL met him in Beirut for an interview.
