Breakthrough In Coronavirus Research Results In New Map To Support Vaccine Design

Thursday, 20 February 2020
Researchers from The University of Texas at Austin and the National Institutes of Health have made a critical breakthrough toward developing a vaccine for the 2019 novel coronavirus by creating the first 3D atomic scale map of the part of the virus that attaches to and infects human cells.

Mapping this part, called the spike...
News video: Researchers In Texas Working To Stop The Spread Of Coronavirus

Researchers In Texas Working To Stop The Spread Of Coronavirus 01:42

 As the global death toll from the coronavirus exceeds more than 2,000, scientists around the world are working frantically to develop a vaccine, and some of the most important breakthroughs are happening in the Lone Star State.

