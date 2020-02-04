Global  

Thai court dissolves opposition Future Forward Party over loan

Reuters Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Thailand's Constitutional Court dissolved the upstart opposition Future Forward Party on Friday and banned 16 of its leaders from politics for 10 years over what the court ruled was an illegal loan from its billionaire founder Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.
 Future Forward Party accused of breaking election-funding laws over a $6m loan it received from its billionaire founder.

